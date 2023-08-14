 After 18 deaths in 24 hours, non-serious patients being shifted from Thane hospital to another facility : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • After 18 deaths in 24 hours, non-serious patients being shifted from Thane hospital to another facility

After 18 deaths in 24 hours, non-serious patients being shifted from Thane hospital to another facility

The deaths of patients happened in a short span, and hence attracted public attention

After 18 deaths in 24 hours, non-serious patients being shifted from Thane hospital to another facility

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Thane, August 14

In the wake of the death of 18 patients in 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane, authorities have started shifting other patients, who are not in a serious condition and new admissions, to the Civil Hospital located nearby if they are willing to be relocated, officials said on Monday.

Thane's Additional Municipal Commissioner (in-charge of health services) Sandeep Malvi said in the 24-hour period ending on Monday morning, three patients died at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital, while one patient was brought dead.

The number of deaths at the Kalwa-based hospital has come down in the last 24 hours and the details are being compiled and analysed, he said.

Earlier, the CSM Hospital reported 18 deaths in the 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered setting up of an independent committee to carry out a probe into the clinical aspect of the deaths.

The CSM Hospital was "over-loaded" and was treating nearly 600 patients per day against its capacity of 500, as per officials.

The Civil Hospital located nearby in the city is being renovated, so the load falls on the Kalwa facility, former Thane mayor Naresh Mhakse, who is also spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said on Sunday.

Due to the renovation work at the Civil Hospital, many patients have no option but to rush to the Kalwa-based hospital, as per doctors.

Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar, medical superintendent of the CSM Hospital, on Monday said the option of shifting has been left to the patients. 

"We will shift only those patients who are recovering and from among the new admissions," he said. 

The CSM Hospital admits around 150 new patients per day, which has heavily increased its load, he claimed. 

The Civil Hospital, located at a short distance from the CSM Hospital, has a capacity of 350 beds and its occupancy is about 50 per cent, as per officials. 

Asked about three deaths reported in the last 24 hours compared to 18 in the previous one day, a civic official said that on Saturday and a couple of days before it, some extremely serious patients were admitted to the CSM Hospital.

The deaths of patients happened in a short span, and hence attracted public attention, he said.

Most of those among the 18 deceased patients were over 50 years of age and many were referred to the CSM Hospital from private medical facilities, the official said.

"There is absolutely no medical negligence," he said, adding the hospital staff is extremely co-operative.

A doctor at the CSM Hospital said "how to do you expect us to ignore the patients when we took care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic." He said as per the directions of civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar, they do not refer a patient to any other hospital when the treatment is available at their facility.  

Notably, patients from the entire Thane district and surrounding areas come to the CSM Hospital for treatment. 

Talking to PTI, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar claimed, he had informed district guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai about the huge footfall at the CSM hospital. 

Maharashtra minster Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday directed that a board to be immediately displayed at the Civil Hospital, which is under renovation, to inform people that the facility is not closed. This will reduce the load on the Kalwa hospital, he said.

Guardian minister Desai said he was in touch with the Thane collector and the civic commissioner over the matter.  

BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare, also visited the hospital on Sunday, demanded that the administration must increase the number of doctors, nurses and staff, and also ensure proper availability of medicines at the facility. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

9
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar slams Randeep Surjewala for calling BJP supporters 'rakshas'

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple

11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors