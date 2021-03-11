After a public no-go with Congress, Prashant Kishor in cryptic new tweet says 'time to go to real masters'

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 2

Amid the buzz of an announcement of his own political formation, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was "time to go to the real masters"

He tweeted: "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance".

Though he did not make it clear whether "Jan Suraaj" is the name of a political party or a movement.

Kishor was a part of the JD-U before being expelled in 2020 for “indiscipline”.

It was today last year that Mamata Banerjee powered the TMC to a stupendous win for the third term in West Bengal.

As her political strategist, Kishor had predicted that Mamata's main rival, the BJP, will score below 100 in the Bengal, which it did, and also that he would “quit the space” after the results.

Speculations were that he may announce the launch of his political platform from home state Bihar today where he is believed to be holding discussions with like-mined political leaders and parties in Patna.

However, whether the I-PAC chief does that remains to be seen.

Observers, who are skeptical of his abilities to turn around the fortunes of parties that are not on winning streak (TMC, DMK and YSR-Congress would have won anyway, they claim) and also his "over-ambitious" nature , say the I-PAC's continued association with parties, for example Telangana Rashtra Samithi, is bound to be questioned by those with whom he trying to associate.

Kishor has had associations with numerous political parties. In those terms, he is bound to be viewed without suspicion by those with which these parties are in a direct fight.

