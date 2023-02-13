 After Adani row, will the redevelopment of Asia’s biggest slum Dharavi take place? : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

After Adani row, will the redevelopment of Asia’s biggest slum Dharavi take place?

Adani Group had bagged the right to develop Mumbai’s slum district in 2022; now opposition mounting pressure on state govt to reconsider decision

After Adani row, will the redevelopment of Asia’s biggest slum Dharavi take place?

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, February 13

The upheaval in the embattled Adani Group continued on Monday with shares in its listed companies registering losses in the wake of allegations of accounting fraud and share manipulation by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

The group’s seven listed stocks have lost more than $100 billion in market value since Hindenburg’s allegations, which the company denies.

Now, along with its stock, focus is also on other ventures of the group, including Dharavi—Asia’s largest slum—the development of which the group led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani bagged in 2022.

Dharavi —Asia’s largest slum

The plan to redevelop Dharavi has been in the pipeline for around two decades now.

Spread over 240 hectares of premium land in the heart of Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, more than one million urban poor live in the cramped shanties located in narrow alleys of Dharavi.

An area of just over 2.1 sq-km and population of over 11 lakh makes Dharavi one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Dharavi development project

The Dharavi project aims to change the life of lakhs of people who live and work there with a promise of high-rise buildings, regular water supply, proper sanitation, etc. The group has offered to construct free housing for all eligible dwellers and build related infrastructure as part of the makeover of the 300-acre slum over seven years.

However, the project has left many worried, including those operating small-scale manufacturing units in the area.

The informal economy based on unorganised businesses in sectors like leather, footwear, clothing and food is estimated to generate an annual turnover of around $1 billion, according to reports.

However, many residents are said to be not complying with the eligibility criteria for free housing under the project. Neither the government nor the developer sought their views on the redevelopment, residents also complained.

The Hindenburg Research has given a chance to the Opposition, critics of the project and residents to demand its scrapping.

The Group, however, says it is committed to the redevelopment of Dharavi and waiting for the letter of award from the Maharashtra government and is armed with a strong net worth and balance sheet.

Politics over Adani Group

The Hindenburg report has, in fact, raised questions on key projects helmed by the Adani group related to reality, power and infrastructure in Mumbai.

Its critics point how in a short span of around five years, the Group has taken over key projects becoming an important player in Mumbai’s realty, power and infrastructure sectors.

Apart from the Dharavi project, its other projects include the Navi Mumbai International Airport and one related to the expansion of electricity distribution business to Navi Mumbai.

Maha Vikas Aghadi has been mounting pressure on the state government to reconsider the decision to award the project to Gautam Adani's firm.

The Maharashtra Congress has asked the state government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to take back theproject from Adani Group, saying that it may meet the same fate as the Sahara Group.

AAP leaders claim the poor of Dharavi “will be rendered homeless, their livelihoods snatched and land grabbed to make way for apartments for the rich and powerful”.

Dharavi redevelopment-background

In the past 18 years, successive governments discussed redeveloping Dharavi but without much success. In 2004, the government officially decided to take up the project involving the rehabilitation of families and commercial units.

The attempts failed because of “unfriendly real-estate market conditions, viability issues and the number of eligible slum dwellers,” according to the reports.

Observers claim that the Shinde-Fadanvis government wanted to kick-start the project so that work on it could commence before the 2024 general elections.

It decided to buy land from the Railways and hand it over to the developer to make the project profitable.

After a stalled attempt in 2018-19, in October it floated a global tender with a base price of Rs 1,600 crore.

Despite a pending court case, the Cabinet decided to go ahead with the proposal as the Bombay High Court “had not issued any interim order or put a stay on the current bidding process”.

The Adani group with a bid of Rs 5,069 crore was declared the winner.

The DLF group had submitted a bid of Rs 2,025 crore.

In 2018-19, the Dubai-based Seclink Group emerged the highest bidder with a bid of Rs 7,200 crore. The Adani group lost as it had bid Rs 4,500 crore.However, the bidding process was cancelled after which the Seclink group filed a case in the high court challenging the government’s decision, according to reports.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

2
Nation

Jamiat's Arshad Madani says 'Manu worshipped Allah', Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

3
World

'Not ruling out aliens', says US as it shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

4
Punjab

202 docs sent to Aam Aadmi Clinics, emergency services at hospitals in Punjab hit

5
Sports

Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

6
Diaspora

Indian-Australian guilty of peddling drugs, 'Indian Viagra' to people during covid asks court to spare him jail term

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to reconduct naib tehsildar exam

8
Sports

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

9
Comment

China-US balloon fracas

10
Editorials

Lithium discovery

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala