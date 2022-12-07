After AIIMS, hackers attack ICMR's website

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Days after a ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi, which have still not been restored to normal, hackers allegedly made 6,000 attempts to disrupt and take control of the website of top medical research body ICMR, officials said today.

They said the hackers, apparently from Hong Kong, tried nearly 6,000 times to attack the website in a span of 24 hours on November 30. “The contents of the ICMR website are safe. The site is hosted at NIC Data Centre and hence, the firewall is from NIC which they regularly update,” an official said.