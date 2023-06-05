After Balasore tragedy, goods train derails on private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh

New Delhi, June 5
A goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday, days after a horrific three-train accident in Balasore led to 275 deaths.
Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri.
VIDEO | A goods train derailed in Odisha's Bargarh earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/WrTjpIojhF— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2023
No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, they said.
Officials said the incident happened inside a private siding.
A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways.
There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system, the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns
No decision was reached at the meeting, said a source
Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Focus on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and th...
Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested
Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...
Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti
The SDRF team found the body of female pilgrim, Kamaljit Kau...
Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore
Puri Vande Bharat passes through accident site after tracks ...