Ahmedabad, March 23
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet about truth and non-violence after a court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his "Modi surname" remarks.
"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi,'' the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi soon after the court verdict.
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname" remark during an election rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail
The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...
After being convicted in defamation case, Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentences Ga...
After Rahul conviction, Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘conspiracy’ against non-BJP leaders
A court in Gujarat's Surat holds Gandhi guilty of defamation...
Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts
Mobile internet services in the rest of Punjab resumed on Ma...
Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh
Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...