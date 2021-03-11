After brief respite, heat wave to commence in northwest India from May 6

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 4

After a brief respite, temperatures are all set to rise in the northwest India from Friday, May 6.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said a fresh spell of heat wave conditions are likely to commence over central India from May 5 and spread over northwest from May 6.

The formation of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) over the south Andaman Sea, which is expected to intensify, will also begin around Friday. The LPA will intensify into a depression during subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement, the IMD said.

A warning has been sounded to the south Andaman and adjoining areas in the Bay of Bengal.

Yesterday, “significant amounts” of rains lashed parts of north, including Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh and Pahalgam, Banihal, Qazigund and Batote in Jammu and Kashmir, ending weeks of dry spell in the region and bringing relief to the people in the plains as well.

Maximum temperatures further fell by two to four degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, the IMD said on Tuesday, adding that there will be no heat wave conditions over central and east India during the next four to five days.

Western parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and southern parts of Haryana-Delhi have experienced higher number of heat wave days in April due to lack of active western disturbances over north India.