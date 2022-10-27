After EC rap, Gujarat shifts 900 officials; 51 await orders

New Delhi, October 26
The administration in poll-bound Gujarat has transferred more than 900 officials after it was pulled up by the Election Commission (EC), but 51 more, including six senior IPS officers, are yet to be moved out, sources said today.
They said the Election Commission has now asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that the remaining officers report to their “respective headquarters” and a compliance report be sent by 4 pm on Thursday.
Of the 51 officers yet to be transferred, six are IPS officers, including Additional Commissioners of Police Premvir Sinh and AG Chauhan; and Deputy Commissioners of Police Harshad Patel, Mukesh Patel, Bhakti Thakar and Rupal Solanki.
Taking a stern view of the failure of the Gujarat administration in sending a compliance report on the transfer and posting of officers ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission had last week sought an explanation from the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP).
The commission had shot off a letter to the Gujarat Chief Secretary last Friday and quoting the same, the sources said despite reminders, both officers failed to send compliance reports on the transfer and posting of certain category of officers and were asked to explain the circumstances under which compliance report was not furnished “even after the lapse of stipulated time limit”.
The letters regarding the transfer and posting of officers were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
The Election Commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts. It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.
BJP holds meet
- Ahead of the Gujarat poll, the Union Home Minister on Wednesday held a meeting with CM Bhupendra Patel and BJP’s state president CR Paatil
- The meeting, held at the BJP’s Gujarat headquarters in Gandhinagar, lasted about an hour
- Apart from Patel and Paatil, some key leaders from the state BJP also attended the meeting. pti
