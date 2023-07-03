 After Joshimath, wide cracks in Uttarkashi village cause panic : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • After Joshimath, wide cracks in Uttarkashi village cause panic

After Joshimath, wide cracks in Uttarkashi village cause panic

Quick response team of disaster management authority rushes to village to inspect the cracks, asks people there to be alert

After Joshimath, wide cracks in Uttarkashi village cause panic

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Uttarkashi, July 3

Wide cracks have appeared in the roads and walls of several homes in Mastari village here, nearly 300 km from Joshimath, which caught national attention earlier this year when thousands of people had to be evacuated to safer locations due to land subsidence.

The quick response team of the disaster management authority rushed to the village to inspect the cracks and asked people there to be alert.

While land subsidence is an old problem in the village, rains last Saturday led to the widening of cracks at people’s homes, with water beginning to stream out of the crevices, causing panic among the villagers, Satyanarayan Semwal, the head of Mastari, said.

“Landslides are happening continuously in the village but the authorities are not paying as much attention to Mastari as it deserves,” Semwal said.

The problem of land subsidence began in Mastari village after the earthquake of 1991, locals say.

In 1997, geologists conducted a survey in the village and suggested that the villagers be moved out to a safer location besides recommending some other protective measures.

The cracks in the houses from the courtyards to the roads in Mastari became wider following heavy rains on Saturday night, he said.

Semwal said cracks have appeared in the courtyard of Chandra Mohan’s house and in the walls of the houses of Khimanand, Shiv Narayan, Harish, Ramji, Jayaprakash, Sundar Lal, Shankar, Devi Prasad, Ramanand, Surendra, Baijnath, Mukesh, Balbir and Jai Singh.

He also said the cracks are getting bigger and that water has started to stream out of them.

District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said three geological investigations have been conducted in the village. The villagers have not suffered any major loss, he said.

Meanwhile, a fresh crack has appeared near a house in Joshimath raising concern among people about the land-subsidence issue in the hill town aggravating during monsoon.

The crack which is said to have been around six feet deep has been filled by locals but a team of PWD engineers is keeping an eye on the problem.

In January, 868 houses in Joshimath had developed cracks. Of these, 181 houses were declared unsafe by the district administration and their occupants were evacuated to safe locations within and outside the town.

Sixty families in Joshimath are living in relief camps.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

2
Punjab

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

3
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

4
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

5
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

6
Haryana

Rs 450-crore land scam comes to fore in Panipat

7
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

8
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

9
Himachal

British-era bridle paths to be restored in Himachal Pradesh

10
World

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma makes surprise visit to Pakistan; picture surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

PM Modi chairs ‘fruitful’ meeting of Council of Ministers amid heightened buzz around likely Cabinet reshuffle

Government has done lot of development in 9 years, use next 9 months to reach out to people: PM Modi to ministers

Meeting comes amid heightened buzz about likely Cabinet resh...

NCP president Sharad Pawar removes MPs Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel from party

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

The NCP chief maintained there was a need to fight forces cr...

Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader

Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader

‘Today is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar contin...

PM Modi to host Xi Jinping, Putin, Shehbaz Sharif at virtual summit of SCO on Tuesday

PM Modi to host Xi Jinping, Putin, Shehbaz Sharif at virtual summit of SCO on Tuesday

Summit expected to focus on regional security situation and ...

Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources

Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources

Sources indicate the possibility of a Bill on UCC is remote ...


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Bathinda: Farmers end protest after admn’s assurance on crop compensation

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at Terraced Garden in Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after chlorine gas leak in Mohali’s Lalru

Chandigarh civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to Chandigarh MC's garbage management plans

Services of 400 'specialists' engaged by Delhi government terminated: L-G office

Delhi LG terminates services of 400 specialists; AAP government says Saxena acting illegally

2 Delhi AAP MLAs sentenced ‘till rising of court’ for rioting, attacking policemen

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money-laundering case

Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for non-contribution in RRTS project; directs to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3 killed in road accident in Punjab’s Banga

3 killed in road accident in Punjab's Banga

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Couple dies of snakebite in Ludhiana

Couple dies of snakebite in Ludhiana

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Ex-Deputy Speaker to be cremated in Patiala

Punjab ex-Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh to be cremated in Patiala

Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of Indian shooters suffers

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run