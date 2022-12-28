After Karnataka, Maha passes resolution for inclusion of 865 villages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Belagavi border row appears to have escalated further as after Karnataka, Maharashtra has vowed in a legislative resolution to take legal route to reclaim over 850 Marathi-speaking areas bordering the two states.

The unanimous resolutions are passed by the respective legislatures in favour of their claims despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking both the BJP-ruled states not to aggravate the situation till the Supreme Court takes the final call on the issue. The Maharashtra Legislature today unanimously passed a resolution to “legally pursue” inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state.

The resolution moved by CM Eknath Shinde in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature said the Karnataka Legislature had passed a resolution on the issue to purposely fuel the border row and condemned its stand.

“The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages and cities of Belgaum (also called Belagavi), Karwar, Nipani, Bidar and Bhalki that are being contested in the Supreme Court,” read the Maharashtra Legislature resolution. “The state government will legally pursue in the SCthe case to include (in Maharashtra) every inch of land,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) today put forth its demand in the Assembly that the 865 villages be declared a union territory till the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the issue. But it did not figure in the resolution.