After Kumar Vishwas, now Congress's Alka Lamba on Punjab Police's radar over 'statement against Kejriwal'

Chandigarh, April 21

Congress leader Alka Lamba was on Wednesday summoned by the Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team, Rupnagar, over a statement that she had made against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Punjab Assembly polls.

In a tweet, Lamba said that the Punjab Police have pasted a notice on the wall of her house in Delhi and while the cops were leaving they allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she does not appear before the police on April 26.

पंजाब पुलिस द्वारा दिए गए क़ानूनी नोटिस के मुताबिक़ 26अप्रेल,मंगलवार,सुबह 9बजे SIT के सामने पेश होने के लिए रूपनगर,पंजाब जाऊँगी.

जो कहा उस पर सदा अडिग रहूँगी,डरने वालों में से नहीं हूं,

ना ही #AAP की तरह नशा माफियाओं से लिखित में माफ़ी माँग कर डर कर घर बैठ जाने वालों में से हूँ. pic.twitter.com/aaFSWNIC3S — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) April 21, 2022

The notice read, "During the investigation it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you. Hence you are summoned before the Special Investigation Team at 10.00 a.m. on or before April 26 at Police Station Sadar Roopnagar for the purpose of investigation."

Before Lamba, on the same day, a team of the Punjab Police visited former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' residence in Ghaziabad.

Taking to Twitter, Vishwas served a warning to Punjab Chief Minister Baghwant Mann, saying: "Punjab police team was at my doorsteps early morning. I am cautioning Bhagwant Mann, whom I inducted into the party myself, that the person sitting in Delhi will betray both you and Punjab one day. The country should remember my warning."

समय की आहटें सुनिए और निश्चित रहिए❤️🙏

“जौं मैं राम त कुल सहित कहिहि दसानन आइ॥”

🇮🇳💪🏼👍 https://t.co/UD4aeLYSU4 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

Reportedly, the Punjab Police have booked the former AAP leader under Sections 153, 153-A, 505, 502, 116, 143, 147, 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act over one of his statements made in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Punjab, in which Vishwas, without naming him, had said that Arvind Kejriwal wants to be the Prime Minister of an independent nation of Khalistan, accusing the AAP convenor of having connections with separatists in Punjab.

Earlier on April 9, Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Jindal had claimed that Punjab Police personnel conducted a raid at his Delhi residence to arrest him in a case that was registered against him for allegedly tweeting a 'doctored video' of Kejriwal.

On April 6, the BJP spokesperson had tweeted a video with the caption 'Eventually their truth came out', in which Kejriwal was allegedly heard talking about top government functionaries taking money.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Jindal on April 7 at the SAS Nagar police station in Punjab.

Jindal, while speaking to IANS, said that he was not present in the house when four Punjab Police personnel landed at his residence in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has defended his partyman and accused Kejriwal of misusing the Punjab Police by sending them to the houses of those who exposed him and spoke against him.

With inputs from IANS

