After Lord Rama & Bajrangbali, Arjuna part of election rhetoric

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Lord Rama, Bajrangbali, ace warrior Arjuna — heroes of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata — continue to dominate the Karnataka election rhetoric even as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held protests across the state against Congress’ poll promise to ban the Bajrang Dal.

The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the RSS affiliate, the VHP.

On campaign trail on Thursday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing a rally at Kanakgiri in Koppal urged voters to become “Arjuna”.

“You should all become Arjunas of the Mahabharata. Like him, set your eyes on the goal of voting for your developed and prosperous future. No matter how big a leader comes and says something, do not stray from your goal. Stay focused on issues that concern you and your lives,” Vadra said.

She also accused the ruling BJP dispensation in the state of being a “40 per cent commission” government.

This even as BJP’s star campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to start and end their rallies with “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Bajrangbali” chants.

In a new twist to the Bajrang Dal controversy, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh today reminded the BJP whether it was an insult to Lord Rama when saffron governments banned the Sri Ram Sene.

“The PM’s hypocrisy, especially when in despair and desperation, has no limits. On August 20, 2014, (then) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar banned the Sri Ram Sene. In 2020, the BJP government in Goa again banned the Sri Ram Sene for 60 days. Did the PM consider this an insult to Lord Rama?” asked Ramesh as the BJP spun the Congress promise of banning the Bajrang Dal into an “anti-Lord Hanuman” narrative.

PM to address rally in Bellary today

PM Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Bellary on Friday. Bellary is the home turf of Karnataka's mining barons — the Reddy brothers — who fell out with the BJP. Last year, former BJP minister Gali Janardhan Reddy had formed a separate party that has a presence in Bellary.