After Madhya Pradesh, 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Lucknow, May 9

The Uttar Pradesh government will make "The Kerala Story" tax-free in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes days after the Madhya Pradesh government said it will give tax-free status to the film in the state.

"'The Kerala Story' to be made tax free in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said from his official Twitter handle.

According to Director Information Shishir, the UP chief minister will attend a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Friday.

"'The Kerala Story' will be made tax free in UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will watch the special screening of the movie with his cabinet on May 12 in Lucknow," he said.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, "The Kerala Story" depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film, which was released on May 5, has kicked up a political storm.

On the day of the film's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film "The Kerala Story" in the state to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”.

Multiplexes across Tamil Nadu cancelled screenings of the film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.