 After panel flags delay in upgrading Army’s communication network, Ministry says basic work expected to be done by October : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • After panel flags delay in upgrading Army’s communication network, Ministry says basic work expected to be done by October

After panel flags delay in upgrading Army’s communication network, Ministry says basic work expected to be done by October

Ministry’s action taken report tabled in Parliament on August 10 stated that 45 per cent of the fibre-laying has been completed

After panel flags delay in upgrading Army’s communication network, Ministry says basic work expected to be done by October

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 12

After a key Parliamentary panel flagged delays in the project for upgrading the Army’s static tele-communication network, the Ministry of Communications has stated that the proof-of-concept (PoC) stage is expected to be complete by October 2023. The supply of equipment, installation and commissioning will commence thereafter.

To meet the Army’s long-pending demand for upgrading its communication systems, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with ITI Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Communications in October 2020 for the establishment of Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON)-Phase IV.

The project is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,796.39 crore with an implementation schedule of 36 months from the date of signing of the contract. The project is a strategic and theatre area communication network that will provide better survivability, responsiveness and high bandwidth in any operational scenario and enhance the communication coverage in remote areas along the borders.

A report by the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology in March 2023 had observed that major impediments encountered in the implementation of the revival plan of ITI included delay in completion of POC for ASCON Phase IV project and further rollout of the project.

The committee had recommended that ITI Limited needed to focus on executing the projects under pipeline, such as ASCON IV, BharatNet Phase-II and in-house manufactured goods, with healthy margins.

In response thereof, the Ministry’s action taken report tabled in Parliament on August 10 stated that 45 per cent of the fibre-laying has been completed and the remaining is expected to be complete by October 2023. Around 15 per cent of the civil works have been done and further 60 per cent are expected to be complete by November 2023.

“The delay is basically due to adverse weather conditions like snowfall, landslides and road widening in forward areas,” the Ministry said. “ITI has been making all out efforts to complete the above activities despite challenges like proof-of-concept delays, right-of-way issues, cash flow issues, etc.,” the ministry added.

The scope of the ASCON Project broadly involves four activities – Capital Expenditure for the supply, installation and commissioning of all the equipment like routers, microwave radios, satellite terminal, power systems and mobile nodes, optical fibre cable-laying, trenching and ducting for 11,200 km, civil works like construction of new buildings and upgradation of existing buildings and annual maintenance contracts.

The upgradation of ASCON will extend high bandwidth communication to remote border areas and augment the communication network of the Indian Army in the sensitive forward operational areas, which in turn will provide a major boost to the operational preparedness, especially in view of the current operational situation along the Line of Actual Control. With approximately 80 per cent indigenous content, the project will also boost the Indian Industry.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

9
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

10
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated