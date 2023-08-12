After panel flags delay in upgrading Army’s communication network, Ministry says basic work expected to be done by October

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 12

After a key Parliamentary panel flagged delays in the project for upgrading the Army’s static tele-communication network, the Ministry of Communications has stated that the proof-of-concept (PoC) stage is expected to be complete by October 2023. The supply of equipment, installation and commissioning will commence thereafter.

To meet the Army’s long-pending demand for upgrading its communication systems, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with ITI Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Communications in October 2020 for the establishment of Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON)-Phase IV.

The project is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,796.39 crore with an implementation schedule of 36 months from the date of signing of the contract. The project is a strategic and theatre area communication network that will provide better survivability, responsiveness and high bandwidth in any operational scenario and enhance the communication coverage in remote areas along the borders.

A report by the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology in March 2023 had observed that major impediments encountered in the implementation of the revival plan of ITI included delay in completion of POC for ASCON Phase IV project and further rollout of the project.

The committee had recommended that ITI Limited needed to focus on executing the projects under pipeline, such as ASCON IV, BharatNet Phase-II and in-house manufactured goods, with healthy margins.

In response thereof, the Ministry’s action taken report tabled in Parliament on August 10 stated that 45 per cent of the fibre-laying has been completed and the remaining is expected to be complete by October 2023. Around 15 per cent of the civil works have been done and further 60 per cent are expected to be complete by November 2023.

“The delay is basically due to adverse weather conditions like snowfall, landslides and road widening in forward areas,” the Ministry said. “ITI has been making all out efforts to complete the above activities despite challenges like proof-of-concept delays, right-of-way issues, cash flow issues, etc.,” the ministry added.

The scope of the ASCON Project broadly involves four activities – Capital Expenditure for the supply, installation and commissioning of all the equipment like routers, microwave radios, satellite terminal, power systems and mobile nodes, optical fibre cable-laying, trenching and ducting for 11,200 km, civil works like construction of new buildings and upgradation of existing buildings and annual maintenance contracts.

The upgradation of ASCON will extend high bandwidth communication to remote border areas and augment the communication network of the Indian Army in the sensitive forward operational areas, which in turn will provide a major boost to the operational preparedness, especially in view of the current operational situation along the Line of Actual Control. With approximately 80 per cent indigenous content, the project will also boost the Indian Industry.