After phone, extreme weather alerts on TV, radio

New Delhi: After alerts on mobile phone, TV screens will soon flash warning messages about the impending extreme weather events and songs on radio will be cut short to make way for the urgent alerts. PTI

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies aged 94

Mumbai: Sulochana Latkar (94), noted actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, died on Sunday due to prolonged illness at a hospital here. She started her career in 1940s and acted in over 250 films. back page

Gyanvapi case: One of main litigants to opt out

Varanasi: One of the main litigants from Hindu side, Jitendra Singh Visen, has said he and his family were withdrawing from all cases related to the Gynavapi issue due to alleged “harassment”.