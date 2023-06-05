After phone, extreme weather alerts on TV, radio

New Delhi: After alerts on mobile phone, TV screens will soon flash warning messages about the impending extreme weather events and songs on radio will be cut short to make way for the urgent alerts. PTI
Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies aged 94
Mumbai: Sulochana Latkar (94), noted actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, died on Sunday due to prolonged illness at a hospital here. She started her career in 1940s and acted in over 250 films. back page
Gyanvapi case: One of main litigants to opt out
Varanasi: One of the main litigants from Hindu side, Jitendra Singh Visen, has said he and his family were withdrawing from all cases related to the Gynavapi issue due to alleged “harassment”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe
Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...
Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...