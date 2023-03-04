 After PM's cue, BJP spanner: Congress-CPM will ally in Kerala next : The Tribune India

After PM's cue, BJP spanner: Congress-CPM will ally in Kerala next

An aggressive electoral push in Kerala, led by PM, is key to two of BJP's principal urges -- a Congress-free India and a pan-India BJP

After PM's cue, BJP spanner: Congress-CPM will ally in Kerala next

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 4

Following the Left and Congress coalition's debacle in Tripura and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cue for expansion in south India, the BJP on Saturday threw a fresh spanner at the opposition allies predicting that they would ally in Kerala next.

"The two friends have a lot to hide in Kerala. The ruling LDF is battling the impact of the SNC Lavalin scam, the gold smuggling case, and troubles within the chief minister's office. An alliance of Congress and Left will help both. Rahul Gandhi can secure his Wayanad parliamentary seat and CM Pinarayi Vijayan can silence the opposition Congress over the scams haunting his government," BJP's senior leader Tom Vadakkan said, predicting that the two parties "will ally in the southern states after similar though failed experiments in Tripura and West Bengal".

The BJP's remarks are strategic. They follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration that after the minority-dominated northeast, Kerala will vote the BJP and allies to power.

The BJP's Kerala push comes parallel to the party's consistent attack against Popular Front of India which was banned by the Centre recently and allegations of the opposition being hand-in-glove with the "anti-national group".

The timing of Vadakkan's remarks is significant too with BJP leaders privately admitting to a "growing sense of unease in Kerala around love jihad, land jihad and drug menace and a gradual soaring of sympathy for the BJP".

In this context, BJP leaders hammer Congress veteran AK Antony's recent advice to party workers to "be alert and to take the majority community along in the fight against fascism".

"What did AK Antony mean? Who are the fascists here? It is anyone's guess," a BJP stalwart said.

Months after Antony's statement, his son Anil Antony quit the Congress, slamming the party's position on the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots.

"There is a clear ongoing churn in Kerala politics and a clear unease about the way things are. Minority appeasement politics of the LDF and Left has an expiry date whereas PM Modi's agenda of development is beyond religion. Northeast and Goa have shown Christians voting for the BJP. Kerala is next because love jihad, land jihad, drugs and other such issues are troubling the Christians in Kerala," a senior BJP Kerala leader told The Tribune.

For the BJP, time is ripe for an aggressive southern push considering Karnataka is the only state where it has ever formed a government.

"Even in the northeast we formed our first government only in 2016, in Assam," a leader says, admitting that Kerala is a tough nut to crack for saffron forces but not beyond their reach.

In the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP failed to win even a single assembly seat but marginally improved its vote share from 10.53% in 2016 to 11.3% in 2021.

In 2016, BJP's O Rajagopal had won from Nemom but in 2021 Kummanam Rajasekharan had lost to a CPM candidate.

The PM's announcement on Friday that "Kerala will be the next state to vote the BJP and allies to power" is now a cue to the party to go all out in a state that returned the maximum Congress MPs to Lok Sabha in 2019 -- 15 out of 20 seats (including Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad).

An electoral push in Kerala is key to BJP's two principal urges – a Congress-free India and a pan-India BJP.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Two Sikh truck drivers in New Zealand take boss to Human Rights Commission over racial abuse; had called all Sikhs ‘terrorists’

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

3
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

4
Himachal

Himachal govt decides to implement old pension scheme; NPS contribution to stop from April 1

5
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has swollen fingers practicing guitar for Junooniyatt

6
Delhi

Excise policy case: Court to hear former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday

7
World

Russia 'interested' in India, China being friends: Foreign Minister Lavrov

8
Comment Nous Indica

For Punjab’s sake

9
Punjab

'AAP govt does not 'recognise' you,' Congress to Punjab Governor over his ‘my govt’ reference

10
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

CBI produces Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Manish Sisodia's custody

Inefficiency of CBI to complete probe cannot be ground for r...

‘No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today’: India at UNHRC

No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN

'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India from March 8-11

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11

Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...

Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme

Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme

The option may be exercised by the government servants conce...


Cities

View All

2 injured in firing as groups clash

2 injured in firing as groups clash

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

Two arrested in Gurnam Nagar firing incident, 2 weapons seized

4,275 ticketless passengers fined Rs 32L in 11 months

Five Women IPL picks make Amritsar's century-old Hindu College proud

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

BJP activists seek CBI probe into state excise policy, stage protest in Bathinda

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches in Panchkula

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Harnaaz Sandhu denies all charges levelled by Upasana Singh in contract breach case

Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

CBI produces Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Manish Sisodia's custody

Delhi LG Saxena orders transfers and postings of bureaucrats

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

8 hurt in stampede triggered by blaze at Delhi’s Sultanpuri slum

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Government schools to be teacher surplus in 2 yrs: Minister

MC seals commercial property for tax default

Man killed by friends over dispute at village

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Patiala MC employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant