After Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura appear to be waking up: Yogi Adityanath

Mentioning the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, he said, 'You must have seen how the unnecessary noise was got rid of'

After Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura appear to be waking up: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses BJP State Working Committee meeting, in Lucknow. PTI

PTI

Lucknow, May 29

After the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the temple town of Kashi appears to be waking up, as are Mathura, Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham and Naimish Dham, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

There has been no communal riot in the state, he told the BJP’s one-day state executive meeting in Lucknow and mentioned recent festivals to say that for the first time in the state the namaz on the last Friday before Eid was not held on roads.

Adityanath referred to the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor to say one lakh devotees visit Kashi every day and the place is proving the significance of its name in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were held peacefully. This was the first time that the last Friday namaz before Eid was not held on the streets. For namaz there is a place of worship, the mosques where their religious programmes can be held,” he said.

Mentioning the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, he said, “You must have seen how the unnecessary noise was got rid of.” At the first state executive meeting of the BJP after the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, he asked the party workers to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and move forward with the target of winning 75 out of the state’s 80 seats.

In 2019, the BJP had won 62 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal (S) registered victory in two seats.

Referring to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, he said, “After the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the waking up (‘angdai’) of Kashi is before us.” “All pilgrimage centres like Mathura Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimish Dham are once again waking up (‘angdai li’). In this situation we all have to move forward once again,” the chief minister said.

His remarks came amid legal proceedings over the temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Varanasi, also known as Kashi.

At the meeting, Adityanath said, “We have to prepare the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from now only. We should move ahead with the target of winning 75 seats.” “With people’s help and by dint of our hard work during Covid, we got better results in the assembly polls. In the 2024 general elections, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have to march ahead with the target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh.” Congratulating Modi for completing eight years as prime minister, Adityanath said with the 2024 roadmap, the BJP will succeed in achieving its target.

Adityanath said the perception about the state changed after 2017 while asserting that Uttar Pradesh is leading the country in over four dozen schemes.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving ahead to become a new India, and the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India is also ready.

He also asserted that the people of the state have rejected “all the conspiracies of the opposition”.

“When the government and the opposition reached out to every citizen, its result was that people rejected all sorts of propaganda, conspiracies, alliances and mega-alliances. They reposed their faith in the BJP and gave a two-thirds mandate to the BJP. Those who had dreamt that they will hatch conspiracies and an image will be created and through a fractured mandate, they will take forward their loot machinery, all of that was unmasked,” Adityanath said.

“We had gone to the people’s court (2022 assembly elections) with the ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’. We moved forward with 130 promises, and in the first budget itself, we touched 97 promises, and a provision of Rs 54,883 crore has been made for this. Without these ‘sankalp’ (promises), there is no ‘vikalp’ (alternative),” Adityanath said and asserted that all these promises will be fulfilled.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh congratulated PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and senior party leaders and the people of the state for the party’s victory in the assembly polls.

Addressing the party workers, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “All the workers should know that our (BJP) foundation is our workers, and the organisation is our biggest strength. The organisation is bigger than the government, and if there is an organisation, only then the government is possible. We came to power in 2014 thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2017, nobody was ready to accept that we will form the government, but on the basis of the strength of the party workers and organisation, and the leadership of Modi ji, we formed the government with a huge majority.” “In 2019, once again, we formed the government (at the Centre) under Modi ji’s leadership. The 2019 win was historic. In 2022, anti-national forces got activated, and said that if the BJP is stopped in UP, then Modi could be stopped (from coming to power) in Delhi. But the result is in front of all of us, and we formed the government once again (in the state),” Maurya said.

Another Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that in the past eight years, PM Modi has taken the country to greater heights.

National vice-president and party in-charge of UP Radha Mohan Singh said that in every part of the world, Prime Minister Modi has made his presence felt.

The party passed a resolution condoling the death of former UP Chief Minister Kalya Singh, Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Ahmad Hasan and other leaders.

#yogi adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after being stripped of security cover

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

3
Chandigarh

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

4
Features

Pause, reflect on ‘Tour of Duty’

5
Punjab

Police suspect involvement of gangsters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

6
Punjab

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

7
J & K

Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

8
Punjab

Jathedars, ex-cops among 424 lose security in Punjab

9
Trending

Songs say story: Moosewala had an inkling

10
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

Don't Miss

View All
From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies
Punjab

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after being stripped of security cover

After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet
Trending

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet

People’s leader: Meet the IAS officer gone viral from Assam who walked barefoot to inspect flood-affected areas
Trending

Meet the IAS officer trending online after video of her walking barefoot in flood-hit Assam villages goes viral

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim
Amritsar

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km
Himachal

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km through dense forest

Harmonium & its exiles
Comment

Harmonium & its exiles

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after being stripped of security cover

Two of his four gunmen were withdrawn with the recent govern...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Bullets from three AK- 94 rifles found at crime spot; police...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says SIT to be formed to probe case

Sidhu Moosewala had private bulletproof vehicle, chose not to travel in it today: Punjab DGP Bhawra

Police chief says killing seems to be in retaliation to Vick...

Punjab Congress terms Sidhu Moosewala’s killing a political murder

Punjab Congress terms Sidhu Moosewala’s killing a political murder

Party leaders seek dismissal of CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP gov...

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Cities

View All

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

‘Don’t scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights’

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Judge's wife found hanging at brother’s flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala Jail to Gurdaspur jail

Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala jail to Gurdaspur jail

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling