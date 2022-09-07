After Ranbir-Alia face backlash at Ujjain temple, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shares old pic of B-town actors with PM Modi, says ‘it won’t help’

Tribune Web Desk

Chanidgarh, September 7

Citing opposition Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt faced at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple over former’s alleged ‘beef’ comment back in 2011, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has chided B-town celebrities over their silence on ‘hate’ in the country.

Sharing the photo of few Bollywood stars with PM Narendra Modi, Chaturvedi said such photos would not help if Bollywood stars become mute spectators of hate considering it to be none of their business to talk about issues related with politics.

"None of this photo op will help if you'll continue to be mute spectators to hate & believe it's not your business to talk politics," the caption of the tweet reads.

This selective protest before every movie release has become an industry& a lobby, if not collectively pushed back we are fast heading into an abyss of hate,fear& silence. The entertainment industry is an employment generator, lakhs depend on it. Speak up. https://t.co/tLpybJ7JjF — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 7, 2022

Ranbir, Alia, and director Ayan recently reached Ujjain to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar Temple for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva'.

During their visit, Ranbir had to face ire of Banjrang Dal members over his 11-year old comment which is now circulating on social media. Ranbir in his interview admitted that he likes to eat beef.

Bajrang Dal members held black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, as a sign of protest against the film.

