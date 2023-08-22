After Seema Haider, now Bangladeshi woman, with her child, arrives in Noida looking for Indian husband

Noida, August 22
Even before the controversy surrounding Pakistan national Seema Haider could settle, another woman from Bangladesh has arrived in India with her infant son in search of her Indian husband who, she claims, has deserted her, police said.
Sonia Akhtar, who is living in Noida for the past eight days, claims that a man from Noida married her and after living with her for three years, returned to India.
She claims that Saurav Kant Tiwari, a resident of Noida, married her in Bangladesh and together they have a son.
Tiwari, the woman claimed, used to work in Bangladesh when the two fell in love and got married as per Muslim rituals.
After she conceived, the man who had converted to Islam, left for India promising to return after completing some important work.
When he failed to return, Sonia tried to establish contact with him through his mobile phones but surprisingly found that all the numbers were unreachable.
Taking a leaf from the Seema Haider incident, she decided to come to India with the help of a visa. When she reached Noida, the police detained her and kept her in a detention centre in Sector 62.
Later, the women cell of Noida Police Commissionerate tried to mediate between Tiwari and Sonia but to no avail.
A determined Sonia says that either her husband should return to Bangladesh with her or she will stay with him in India, sending the Noida police in a tizzy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US court stays extradition of Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana pending his appeal
The court overrides the government's recommendations that th...
75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today
Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...
'Main kuch bhi bolunga to log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice
Congress had questioned withdrawal of auction notice in less...
As Luna-25 moon mission crash, leading Russian scientist hospitalised soon after
Mikhail Marov, 90, was taken to the hospital due to a sharp ...