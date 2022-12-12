After six years, 'dead' UP woman found living with second husband in Rajasthan

Mathura (UP), December 12
A "dead" woman has been found alive, living with her second husband in Rajasthan while the first husband, charged with her 'murder' was in jail.
The woman, Aarti Devi's husband Sonu Saini, now 32, has spent 18 months in jail while his friend Gopal Saini, 30, was imprisoned for nine months. Both are out on bail.
As per police records, Aarti purportedly disappeared from her rented home in Vrindavan in 2015.
An unidentified body of a woman, which the father claimed to be of his missing daughter, landed the suspects in prison.
The husband and his friend used to work at a local eatery. They were booked for murder in 2016, following a complaint at Vrindavan police station by the woman's father.
The cops probing the case were even rewarded with Rs 15,000 for nabbing the two men.
Officer in-charge of Mathura SWAT team and cyber cell, Ajay Kaushal, said, "Sonu Saini met Aarti Devi when she had visited Mehandipur Balaji temple, situated on the border of Karauli and Dausa districts of Rajasthan, along with her father Suraj Prakash Gupta. They had a court marriage in 2015 without informing her father who lodged a complaint. The murder charge was added to the FIR in March 2016, against three named accused and Sonu and Gopal were arrested. They were later granted bail by the Allahabad high court."
Now, six years later, Sonu and Gopal managed to track down the "dead woman" and have informed Mathura police.
On Sunday, the woman was detained. The woman has been found with two Aadhaar cards carrying two different dates of birth, cops claimed.
IANS
