 After straying out of MP’s Kuno National Park, male cheetah Oban rescued before entering UP : The Tribune India

After straying out of MP’s Kuno National Park, male cheetah Oban rescued before entering UP

The cheetah was released in Palpur forest of KNP around 9.30 pm on Saturday

After straying out of MP’s Kuno National Park, male cheetah Oban rescued before entering UP

A male cheetah that strayed out of the Kuno National Park last week being brought back to the park. PTI



PTI

Sheopur, April 23

A male cheetah that strayed out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh last week has been rescued while it was about to cross over to a forest in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and brought back to the park, an official said on Sunday.

This is the second time this month that cheetah Oban has been tranquilised and brought back to the KNP after the feline wandered a long distance from the park.

After being tranquilised at Karera forest in Shivpuri district, cheetah Oban, now renamed as Pavan, was released in Palpur forest of the Kuno National Park around 9.30 pm on Saturday, KNP’s Divisional Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma told PTI.

The cheetah was moving towards Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh when it was rescued. The spotted cat was around 150 km away from the KNP at that time, the official said.

On April 7, the feline, which has strayed out of the KNP multiple times, was rescued from Bairad area in Shivpuri after being tranquilised and brought back to the park, officials said.

Eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to the KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme of the species and were released into special enclosures on September 17, 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of them, Sasha, died of a kidney ailment on March 27. Another cheetah, named Siyaya, recently gave birth to four cubs.

On February 18 this year, 12 cheetahs, comprising seven males and five females, were brought to the KNP from South Africa.

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

4
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

5
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

6
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Haryana

272 vehicles deregistered, 623 impounded in Faridabad district

10
Comment Good sport

A modern cricketer cannot be Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...

Amritpal Singh arrest: Was informed about it last night, wanted the operation to be conducted peacefully, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

CM says AAP government is committed to maintain law and orde...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

‘He came here at night’, Rode gurudwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh’s arrest

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Amritpal’s arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Bhagwant Mann govt: Delhi minister

Amritpal Singh’s arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Bhagwant Mann govt: Delhi minister

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity