After Vice President Dhankhar’s NJAC remarks, presiding officers to discuss separation of powers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

Days after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the Supreme Court’s move of striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act “a severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty”, presiding officers from across India will discuss separation of powers during a crucial conference commencing in Jaipur from Wednesday.

VP and Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar will deliver the inaugural address at the two day conference which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair.

Agenda for the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference includes a discussion on separation of powers between the three organs of the Constitution—the legislature, judiciary and executive.

The agenda was finalised at a meeting chaired by Birla today evening, and will include a detailed discussion on India’s leadership of G-20 and India’s role as the Mother of Democracy.

Birla said discussions will also take place on separation of powers.

“The Constitution has defined the responsibilities and authority of the legislature, judiciary and executive. It is necessary that these three organs work in a harmonious manner as per the spirit of the Constitution. During the Conference, delegates will brainstorm on how to strengthen mutual relations while avoiding interference in each other’s tasks,” said LS Speaker.

During other sessions, delegates will talk about making the Parliament and Legislatures more effective and accountable, bringing all legislatures on one digital platform and reviewing the past resolutions.

The first conference of presiding officers was held in Shimla in 1921 with the 100th edition also held in Shimla, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the inaugural address.