Age-old Indian family system preserved social, cultural values: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on ‘International Day of Families’

New Delhi, May 15
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday greeted people on the 'International Day of Families'.
He tweeted, "My warm greetings on International Day of Families. Families are the essential building blocks of a healthy and value-based society. Our age-old Indian family system has preserved our social and cultural values over millennia." "On this day, let us resolve to strengthen our family system for the benefit of our future generations," the Vice President added.
A source of love, strength & support at all times, families complete our lives in many ways - inspire us to go on against all odds.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 15, 2022
Greetings on #InternationalDayofFamilies
I stand with my family of 130 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/HbdkEZyNHu
Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "A source of love, strength and support at all time, families complete our lives in many ways - inspire us to go on against all odds. Greetings on #InternationalDayofFamilies. I stand with my family of 130 crore Indians."
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said governments of Pak...
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Chintan Shivir: Call to ban EVMs, return to paper ballot among top items on Congress wishlist
Japan and US returned to paper ballots after acknowledging g...
Thomas Cup Finals: Shuttlers on a roll as India leads 2-nil
Indian pair of S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeat Indones...