Agniveers will play major role in future warfare: PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 16

Discussing challenges of cyber warfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said technologically advanced soldiers would play a key role in the armed forces.

The PM was addressing the first batch of Agniveers via video-conferencing. The first batch commenced training two weeks ago at multiple locations across the country.

He affirmed that the young Agniveers would make the armed forces more youthful and tech-savvy. He congratulated the Agniveers on being the pioneers of the path-breaking Agnipath scheme.

“The transformative policy is expected to be a game changer in strengthening our armed forces and making them ready for the challenges that lie ahead,” the PM said.

Hailing the potential of the Agniveers, he said their spirit was reflective of the bravery of the armed forces.

“The new India is filled with renewed vigour and efforts are underway to modernise our armed forces and make them ‘aatmanirbhar’,” said PM Modi.

The PM said he looked forward to seeing women Agniveers in all three forces, noting they were leading armed forces on various fronts. He cited examples of women posted at Siachen and driving modern fighter jets.

He said getting posted in different regions would give women an opportunity to gain diverse experiences.

