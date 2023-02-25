Agri sector backbone of economy: Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the agriculture sector was the backbone of the Indian economy and agro-based industries were its driving force.

Calling India a rising star in the global economy, Dhankhar said the country had attained the status of the fifth largest economy surpassing countries like the UK, which had ruled India.

“It is a milestone. Farming and agro sector has a significant contribution to India’s global rise,” said Dhankhar during the 61st convocation of Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi.

Dhankhar anonymously had a dig at a former RBI Governor and a former Chief Economic Adviser. He said India won’t allow anyone to diminish the achievement of those sweating for the nation.