Agri sector backbone of economy: Dhankhar

New Delhi, February 24
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the agriculture sector was the backbone of the Indian economy and agro-based industries were its driving force.
Calling India a rising star in the global economy, Dhankhar said the country had attained the status of the fifth largest economy surpassing countries like the UK, which had ruled India.
“It is a milestone. Farming and agro sector has a significant contribution to India’s global rise,” said Dhankhar during the 61st convocation of Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi.
Dhankhar anonymously had a dig at a former RBI Governor and a former Chief Economic Adviser. He said India won’t allow anyone to diminish the achievement of those sweating for the nation.
