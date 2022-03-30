Agriculture products export up by over 25 per cent in first 10 months of FY 2021-22: Government to Lok Sabha

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

India’s export of agricultural products have touched USD 40.87 billion in the first ten months of the current fiscal, which is 25.14 per cent more than the last financial year, Union Minister of State for Commerce Anupriya Singh Patel said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Patel said exports of some other major agricultural products like wheat, sugar, and cotton have registered a substantial increase during the current year.

“During the period from April 2021 to January 2022 of the current financial year, exports of agricultural products have amounted to USD 40.87 billion compared to USD 32.66 billion over the corresponding period of previous year, registering an increase of 25.14,” she said during question hour.

Patel said for the products which have targets fixed, export of some of the major items like rice, other cereals, coffee cereal preparations, meat, dairy and poultry products and marine products would achieve or come very close to achieving the targets for 2021-22.

The minister said the rise in agricultural exports improves realisations for farmers and has a positive impact on their income.

In order to ensure that the farmers benefit from exports, the government has launched a Farmer Connect Portal for providing a platform for Farmer Producer Organisations Companies (FPOs/FPCs) and cooperatives to directly interact with exporters, she said.

