 AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC denies bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James : The Tribune India

AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC denies bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James

The alleged Rs 3,600-crore scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland

AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC denies bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James

Christian Michel James. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, February 7

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied bail to Christian Michel James, an alleged middlemen in AgustaWestland chopper scam cases, who is being probed by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

The alleged Rs 3,600-crore scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said that argument of James that he be released on bail on ground that he has completed half of maximum sentence in the cases cannot be accepted.

It, however, said that James may pursue his remedy of regular bail before trial court in the case.

James has sought bail under section 436A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which says that a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph submitted that after his extradition from Dubai in 2018, James has spent more than four years in jail, while the maximum sentence prescribed for the offences he was extradited for is seven years.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the CBI and the ED, said the investigation in the cases is still under progress and letters rogatory, which are formal requests from a court to a foreign court for judicial assistance, have been sent to the UAE, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

The bench then questioned Jain as to how long can he be kept in custody keeping in mind the investigation is still going on even as chargsheet and supplementary chargesheet have been filed in the case.

James has challenged the Delhi High Court order dated March 11, 2022 by which his bail pleas were dismissed in both the CBI and ED cases.

Seeking his release in both the cases, he had said he was not required for the purpose of investigation and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the probe.

Dismissing the bail pleas in both the CBI and ED cases in 2021, a trial court had said considering the overall facts and circumstances, the serious nature of the accusations, the gravity of the offence, and the conduct of the accused, it did not consider it a fit case for bail.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of 12 VVIP helicopters worth 556.262 million euros (around Rs 3,600 crore).

The ED, in its charge sheet filed in June 2016, had alleged that James received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

2
Nation

Woman SHO caught on camera getting massage from constable on duty in UP's Kasganj police station; video goes viral

3
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

4
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

5
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

6
Haryana

Gurugram to soon get connected with Vande Bharat Express, RRTS

7
Business

Adani Group shares continue to slide as Quant unloads holdings, Stanchart stops accepting its bonds

8
Punjab

PSPCL gets Rs 9,641 crore loan for installation of smart meters

9
Punjab

Kapurthala: 8 gang members held for kidnapping elderly man, demand ransom from his son living in the US

10
Nation

No scope for hate crimes on basis of religion in secular country such as India: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Trending

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Top News

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Delhi Police to court

Delhi court takes cognisance of 6,629-page charge sheet file...

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said Northern Command is in a hig...

Rahul Gandhi speaks on President’s address in Lok Sabha, raises Adani assets issue

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani’s rise: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was speaking for the first time in the House af...

Victoria Gowri takes oath as additional judge of Madras High Court as Supreme Court dismisses plea against her

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Of self-styled pastors & false promises

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Delhi Police to court

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI