Ahead of Cong’s Srinagar event, Opposition in disarray

New Delhi, January 18

Opposition unity for the 2024 LS elections continues to remain an elusive goal even as the ruling BJP is all set to move into the election gear with PM Narendra Modi asking cadres to pull up socks.

While the Congress has invited 23 parties to join the concluding function of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30, it is unclear how many parties will accept the invitation.

One of the major Opposition parties not invited by the Congress is AAP. Its convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Telangana where he attended a rally at Khammam convened by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The latter's BRS, too, has been left out by the Congress.

The TMC has been invited to Srinagar. But party supremo Mamata Banerjee was in Meghalaya today to canvass for candidates who defected to the TMC from the Congress.