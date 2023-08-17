 Ahead of critical third meeting of INDIA alliance, speculation abounds regarding key constituents : The Tribune India

Political developments involving Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and AAP being closely watched

Sharad Pawar. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, August 17

Ahead of the third meeting of the INDIA alliance parties, political developments involving three key constituents—the Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP—have led to speculation on the future of the opposition parties’ collective effort to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the general election next year.

Though parties concerned have refuted the buzz surrounding “differences and lack of trust” among INDIA parties, they have also said that who will contest which seats in the 2024 election will be decided after consultation among senior alliance leaders. Political developments in Delhi and Maharashtra have led to much glee in the BJP.

“We are watching carefully,” say leaders.

The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is being held around August 31-September 1 in Mumbai, according to reports.

What is happening in Delhi

A statement by Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday led to INDIA allies Aam Aadmi Party and Congress crossing swords over the issue of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital currently held by the BJP.

Following an organisational meeting attended by top party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi and organisation general secretary KC Venugopal, Lamba was quoted as saying: “We spoke on strengthening the organisation and preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the city.

“There are seven months left and seven seats in the fray; every leader has been asked to start work on these from today itself with whatever responsibility is being assigned.”

In other words, Lamba implied that the Congress will contest all seven seats in Delhi—the state where AAP is heading the government.

It is another matter that Congress’ Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria refuted the statement saying that no discussions regarding the elections were held at the meeting attended by state leaders.

“Alka Lamba is a spokesperson but she is not an authorised spokesperson for talking on such important issues. I have said as an in-charge that there were no such discussions in the meeting today. She has not said anything (on elections) that is what she has reported to me,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Observers, however, say the issue related to the seven Delhi seats is important. “Whoever holds these seats forms the government in the Centre. Besides Congress came second on most of these seats in the 2019 general election, making such a claim logical for any party worth its salt,” they add.

Mystery called Sharad Pawar

The incident involving a meeting between Sharad Pawar and leader of the breakaway NCP Ajit Pawar was viewed suspiciously by not just the Congress and Shiv Sena leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi but also political observers. Though the Sharad Pawar side dismissed speculation regarding him getting an offer to join the Narendra Modi cabinet at the Centre, saying he will remain with the INDIA alliance, observers say the upcoming INDIA meeting in Maharashtra “will be interesting”.

The meeting took place at the residence of a Pune businessman last week, more than a month after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government backed by the BJP.

It led to speculation that the nephew was trying to convince his uncle to shift his allegiance to the BJP with a senior Congress leader reportedly making the claim.

There were reports that the BJP/Ajit Pawar had offered Sharad Pawar a berth in the Union cabinet (perhaps that of the Agriculture Minister) and key posts to daughter Supriya Sule and other main associates.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole was quoted as saying, “Sharad Pawar has said that he will remain with the INDIA alliance. I trust that he will go with the INDIA alliance.”

Downplaying the meeting, Sharad Pawar asserted that he would not align with the BJP and instead work towards bringing about a change in 2024.

“There was no such discussion. I am not denying that the meeting happened, but as the head of the family, I speak to all family members. These are just rumours. There's no reality in any of these things being said.

“I am the senior-most person in the party, who will give me an offer,” he wondered.

Daughter Supriya Sule also said that no one had approached her with an offer of a portfolio. She added that party leaders should introspect as to why they are making such statements.

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) are members of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

INDIA party leaders blame BJP

Some INDIA party leaders blamed the BJP for “deliberately creating the confusion to harm the alliance”.

Some also believe that the very reason Ajit Pawar was wooing his uncle showed that the "BJP was nervous in Maharashtra".

However, observers, who question Sharad Pawar’s “reactions” following the break in the NCP, say “if you see the recent developments in the Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha, it is clear that Sharad Pawar is trying to play safe, perhaps for his daughter's sake. This is the reason the Maharashtra meeting will be interesting”.

Lamba’s statement evoked sharp reactions from AAP, with spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar saying that if “Congress has decided that it will not come together for an alliance with us in Delhi, there is no point in attending the INDIA alliance meeting and wasting time. Our leadership will take a final decision on whether we will attend the next meeting.”

