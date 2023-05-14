 Ahead of crucial CLP meeting in Karnataka, Congress chief Kharge heads to Delhi : The Tribune India

Ahead of crucial CLP meeting in Karnataka, Congress chief Kharge heads to Delhi

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have exhibited their aspirations for top post in the state

Ahead of crucial CLP meeting in Karnataka, Congress chief Kharge heads to Delhi

Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI file



New Delhi, May 14

A day after delivering a massive victory in Karnataka where the Congress won 135 out of 224 seats, party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be skipping the crucial CLP meeting as he is all set to arrive in the National Capital.

According to party sources, Kharge will be returning to the National Capital on Sunday afternoon and hence he won't be attending the CLP meeting.

On Saturday, Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar announced that the meeting of the CLP leaders will be held at Shangri La hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

According to party sources, the CLP meeting will leave the decision on Chief Minister with the party leadership in Delhi.

However, the views of the MLAs will be taken and sent to the party leadership.

It was being said that Kharge will meet Sonia Gandhi in the National Capital on Sunday afternoon. However, the CPP chairperson is currently in Shimla and the meeting between the two does not seem to be happening.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, both had exhibited their aspirations for the top post in the state.

The Congress had run a spirited campaign during the high octane electoral battle in the state and targeted the BJP over the alleged corruption.

The BJP won 66 seats and the JD(S) secured 19 seats in the Assembly elections.

The Congress' historic victory in the southern state is second biggest in the last 34 years.

In 1989, Congress had won 178 seats, while in 1999 it had won 132 seats in the state.

The Congress this Assembly polls gained 55 seats as compared to 80 in 2018.

#Congress #Karnataka #Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

2
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

3
Nation

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

4
Punjab

Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

6
Nation

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

7
Punjab

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

8
Nation

Huge haul: 2,500-kg drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore seized by NCB, Navy on India's west coast; suspected Pak national held

9
Entertainment

Watch: Guests arrive at Raghav Chadha's house ahead of engagement with Parineeti Chopra

10
Nation

'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka result

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

Both the eight-time MLA Shivakumar and former Chief Minister...

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

‘You were not even born when I was representing my country i...


Cities

View All

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar

550 attend Samvedna Camp

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

Girl hangs herself after failing in board exam

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win