Ahead of Gujarat polls, Hardik Patel quits Congress

New Delhi, May 18

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party, saying it had only played “an obstructive role” and its entire politics was centred on “opposition” of the BJP-led ruling dispensation.

The Patidar leader had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He has accused the party of “sidelining” him. The resignation came as a setback for the Congress ahead of the Gujarat elections later this year. In his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Patel took a swipe at the state leadership, saying it was more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for the AICC top brass than in state’s issues.

“The Congress’ only stand is to oppose whatever the Modi-led government does. The party has been rejected in almost every state because it has not been able to present even a basic roadmap for change,” Patel said.

The Congress alleged Patel betrayed the trust of his community. Senior leader Shakti Sinh Gohil said, “The BJP is using agencies to exert pressure on opposition leaders. Patel has also resigned under pressure.”

