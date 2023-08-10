Ahead of LS reply on no-confidence motion, PM posts “Lion Day” remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

Ahead of his scheduled reply in the Lok Sabha today on the no-confidence motion debate Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted his thoughts to commemorate the World Lion’s Day.

“World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India. I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come,” the PM said as the ruling side and the opposition geared for his offensive in the Lower House where the debate on no trust vote in the government lasted for nearly 14 hours over Tuesday and Wednesday with a capping by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and adoption of a resolution by the House demanding for peace in Manipur.

