 Ahmedabad bridge car crash accused ‘confesses’ to police about involvement in another accident : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Ahmedabad bridge car crash accused ‘confesses’ to police about involvement in another accident

Ahmedabad bridge car crash accused ‘confesses’ to police about involvement in another accident

He also rammed an SUV into the compound wall of a restaurant on July 3

Ahmedabad bridge car crash accused ‘confesses’ to police about involvement in another accident

Tathya Patel in custody. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, July 24

The 20-year-old man accused in the last week's Ahmedabad bridge accident which claimed nine lives has told police he also rammed an SUV into the compound wall of a restaurant here on July 3, an official said on Monday.

Tathya Patel "confessed" to police about his involvement in the incident earlier this month after the restaurant owner approached the city traffic police on Saturday to lodge a complaint against the unidentified driver of the Thar SUV, the official said.

In his police complaint, restaurant owner Mihir Shah said the registration number of the Thar SUV that rammed into the compound wall of his establishment on July 3 was similar (barring one alphabet) to the number of the Jaguar car driven by Patel that ploughed into a crowd gathered on the ISKCON flyover on July 20.

Nine people, including a constable, were killed when the speeding Jaguar car driven by Patel ploughed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on the ISKCON bridge here on July 20, police said.

Patel, who was also injured, was arrested the same day and is currently in police custody.

The FIR registered at 'N' Traffic police station here on Saturday in connection with the incident at the restaurant, located in Bodakdev area of the city, does not name Patel as an accused.

Shah in his complaint said the driver drove off after causing damage to the compound wall in the early hours of July 3 and the CCTV cameras at the restaurant only managed to capture the number plate of the Thar SUV.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Neeta Desai, said, "When we asked Tathya Patel about that incident, he confessed that he was driving that Thar (SUV) when it crashed into the wall of the restaurant at around 3.30 am on July 3. We have registered a separate FIR in this connection."   

As per the FIR, Shah received a call from the security guard in early hours of July 3 that a Thar SUV driver had rammed his vehicle into the compound wall near the restaurant's entrance.

While the wall near the entrance collapsed due to the impact, the SUV driver drove off after causing the crash, said the FIR.

When Shah checked the CCTV footage, it revealed the registration number of the vehicle.

In his complaint, Shah stated he did not approach police at that time as the loss was nominal.

However, when he learnt that the person who was driving the SUV could be the same person who was allegedly responsible for the ISKCON flyover crash, he approached the police to lodge a complaint.

In his complaint, Shah said the registration numbers of vehicles involved in the two accidents were similar.

The FIR in the restaurant incident has been registered against an unidentified driver under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 427 (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards).

In connection with the July 20 accident on the ISKCON flyover, the police have arrested Tathya Patel and his father Pragnesh Patel and the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 506 (criminal intimidation). 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Indian Army's 2 retd Lt Colonels, Major among 8 jailed in MES scam

2
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

3
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

4
Haryana

S+4: Dept recommends FIRs against defaulters

5
Nation

Central Government officers entitled to Rs 1.3 lakh gadgets, can retain after 4 years

6
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

7
Punjab

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

8
Himachal

HP floods: 11 passengers of Punjab Roadways bus still missing; 3 bodies recovered in Shimla district

9
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

10
Nation

Manipur violence: Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat from ex-militants' group over viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned amid ruckus on Manipur

It's 27 opposition notices versus NDA's 11

Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don’t know why Oppn stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don’t know why Oppn stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh called up senior o...

AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

Monsoon session ends on August 11

Gyanvapi committee moves Supreme Court against Varanasi court’s order for ASI survey

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

The top court asks the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad...

Gyanvapi Mosque—What the dispute is all about?

Gyanvapi Mosque—What the dispute is all about?

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri issue also led to political war of w...


Cities

View All

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Breach in Tarn Taran village drain leaves paddy field inundated

Knotty affairs: Canopy of loose overhead wires for traders in Landa Bazaar

Open House: what steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Commuting a nightmare on NH

Paperless Chandigarh MC House meeting a step closer

Chandigarh to have command centre for monitoring of schools

Supreme Court raps Delhi govt for ‘throwing its hands up’ on RRTS project

Supreme Court raps Delhi govt for ‘throwing its hands up’ on RRTS project

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail by 5 weeks in money-laundering case

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

Yamuna in Delhi swells further, Old Railway Bridge shut for train traffic

Yamuna water level going down, nothing to worry about, says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar: Cracks appear in Lohian school buildings, fear grips staff, students

Khalsa Aid, Hakumatpuri extend a helping hand to flood-hit schools in Jalandhar

Boy drowns in Shah canal

Open House: What steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

PAC activists visit 50 MLD CETP, seeks registration of FIR

Trio posing as I-T officials loot cash, valuables

Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Manipur violence: Cong holds satyagraha

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets in Patiala

Minister releases gambusia fish in pond

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit villages in Patiala

Immigration firms asked to submit details

Land row: Protesters seek involvement of SC, rights commissions