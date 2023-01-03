Ahmedabad-Delhi Sampark Kranti to be renamed Akshardham Express

Ahmedabad, January 3
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Sampark Kranti Express train between Ahmedabad and Delhi will be renamed as Akshardham Express as a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.
Vaishnaw made the announcement on Monday as part of the month-long Pramukh Swami centenary celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect, which were launched on December 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj.
"As a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the Sampark Kranti Express connecting Delhi and Ahmedabad will soon be renamed Akshardham Express," Vaishnaw told reporters at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, which has been set up over 600 acres on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.
