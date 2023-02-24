Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project: SC rejects petition against acquisition of Godrej and Boyce land

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd’s petition challenging the Bombay High Court order upholding acquisition of its land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Terming it a national project, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachudnoted thatthat much water has already flown since the acquisition of the land.

The possession of the land has been taken and construction has started on it, theBench said, adding the petitioner was a“responsible company”.Much water has already flown, it added.

The top court, however, gaveliberty tothepetitionercompanyto seek enhancement of compensation for the land acquired.

“We will give you liberty to file a claim for additional compensation and set a deadline to decide it... This is a national project we are talking about,”the Bench told senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who representedGodrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.

If a claim wasfiledfor increased compensation,it has to be decidedin six weeks, the Bench said.

On behalf ofthe National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Solicitor General Tushar Mehtasaidthe delay was leading to escalation in theproject cost. Thedispute was over thecompensationamountand not land acquisition, he added.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltdhad challenged the final award of Rs 264 croregranted on September 15, 2022 for9.69 acrelandacquired for the bullet train project, saying it wasnothing compared tothe initial amount of Rs 572 crore offeredto it.

TheBombay High Court had on February 9 dismissedits petition against the Maharashtra Government’sdecision toacquire its land for the project and awarda compensation of Rs 264 crore.

