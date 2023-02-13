AI a gamechanger in legal domain, says Justice Kohli

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Noting that technology played a significant role in keeping the wheels of justice turning even during the peak of the Covid pandemic and beyond, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli has said artificial intelligence (AI) has been a “gamechanger” in the legal field and has the potential to revolutionise the way lawyers work.

Speaking on “Artificial Intelligence and the Legal Sector” at a function organised by a private bank here on Saturday, Justice Kohli said the use of AI should not be viewed as a threat as it was an opportunity to enhance the quality of legal practice.

However, she cautioned about ethical concerns such as “accountability, transparency and protection of rights of parties”, which may crop up with the use of AI in the legal profession.

“As we embrace technology, it is imperative that we are aware of the ethical concerns that come with the use of artificial intelligence in courts. The use of AI raises concerns about accountability, transparency and protection of rights of parties. It will be critical to establish clear guidelines and protocols to ensure that justice is dispensed equitably to all parties,” Justice Kohli said.

“The advent of AI has caused some concerns among the legal fraternity. Lawyers may fear that their expertise and skills will become redundant on account of technology. However, to my mind, AI should not be viewed as a threat, but as an opportunity to enhance the quality of legal practice,” she said.

In an AI-powered Indian judiciary, the role of judges was likely to change and evolve, Justice Kohli said, adding that their fundamental role, however, in ensuring fairness, impartiality and protection of civil liberties would remain unchanged.

“While AI has the potential to improve the efficiency of the judicial system, it can never supplant a human judgment. Judges will continue playing a pivotal role in ensuring that the principles of justice are upheld and that the rights of litigants are protected,” she said.

AI has the potential to greatly improve the efficiency of legal practice by automating routine tasks, reducing the time required for legal research and providing real-time access to information, she said.