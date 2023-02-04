Air India Express flight returns to Abu Dhabi after engine fire

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

An Air India (AI) Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Kerala’s Kozhikode was forced to return shortly after taking off because of a ‘flameout’ in an engine while the plane was climbing. All 184 passengers are safe, the airline stated.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the plane (Boeing 737-800) was ‘involved in an airturnback’. The airline said a technical snag was behind it.

“It has been reported to the regulatory authorities as per protocol and alternate arrangements are being made,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

