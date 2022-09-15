AI Express' jet catches fire in Muscat, 151 rescued

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

A chance citing of fire in one of the engines of an Air India Express' flight by crew members of another aircraft prevented a major mishap at the Muscat International Airport on Wednesday. The AI Express’ Muscat-Kochi flight with 141 passengers, four infants and six crew members on board was taxiing and was about to take off for Kochi when it was pulled up abruptly after it was brought to the notice of the pilot that one of the plane’s engines was on fire.

Inflatable slides were deployed and all passengers and crew members were evacuated on taxiway. While no major injury to anyone was reported, some passengers suffered minor bruises, officials said. The fire alarm system of the plane did not give out any alert to caution the crew about the fire.

In a statement, the airline said, “Air India Express’ Muscat to Kochi flight IX 442 was preparing to depart from Muscat at 1120 hours (local time) today. While it was on the taxiway, another aircraft observed fumes from one of the engines… There was no fire warning indication in the cockpit.”

Passengers were evacuated safely and onboard fire extinguishers were activated to douse the fire, the airline said, adding a relief flight was arranged to bring the passengers.

A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the incident was being investigated and appropriate action would be taken. The Airline’s flight safety wing is also examining why the fire alarm in the cockpit did not go off.