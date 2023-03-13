Air India flier handed over to cops for smoking in plane

PTI

Mumbai: A passenger on board an Air India flight to Mumbai from London was handed over to security personnel for smoking in the lavatory and unruly behaviour, the airline said on Sunday. PTI

Andhra ex-CM Kiran Kumar Reddy quits Congress

New Delhi: Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last CM of undivided Andhra, has resigned from the Congress. He had earlier quit the party in 2014 over the state’s bifurcation, but rejoined it in 2018.