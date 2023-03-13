Air India flier handed over to cops for smoking in plane

Mumbai: A passenger on board an Air India flight to Mumbai from London was handed over to security personnel for smoking in the lavatory and unruly behaviour, the airline said on Sunday. PTI
Andhra ex-CM Kiran Kumar Reddy quits Congress
New Delhi: Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last CM of undivided Andhra, has resigned from the Congress. He had earlier quit the party in 2014 over the state’s bifurcation, but rejoined it in 2018.
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor'
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...
30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...