AI flier handed over to cops for unruly conduct

PTI

Mumbai, March 12

A passenger on board an Air India flight to Mumbai from London was handed over to security personnel for allegedly smoking in the lavatory and unruly behaviour, the airline said on Sunday.

Penalised twice Air India was penalised twice in January by the aviation safety regulator DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

The incident, which took place on March 10, has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India said in a statement.

“A passenger on our flight AI130 on March 10 was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently, he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings,” Air India said.

He was handed over to security personnel upon the flight’s arrival in Mumbai, the airline said, adding the “regulator had been duly informed about the incident”.

“We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations,” it added.

Tata Group-owned Air India was penalised twice in January by the aviation safety regulator DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

“Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff,” the airline said in the statement on Sunday.