AI peeing case: Victim moves SC seeking SOPs

New Delhi, March 20

A 72-year-old woman, whose ordeal on an Air India flight in November when a co-passenger allegedly urinated on her had made headlines, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airlines to frame SOPs to deal with such incidents.

The woman said she was constrained to file a petition as Air India and the DGCA failed to treat her with care and responsibility after the incident.

Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on the woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of the Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year, was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and sent to judicial custody on January 7. A Delhi court granted bail to Mishra on January 31.

The petitioner said, “In addition, the wide-ranging national press reportage full of conjecture and surmises has severely undermined the petitioner’s rights as a victim under Article 21 of the Constitution, and in fairness has also affected the rights of the accused as well.

SC clubs 3 FIRs against Khera

The Supreme Court on Monday clubbed three FIRs against Congress leader Pawan Khera for his ‘objectionable’ remarks against PM Modi and transferred the cases to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. A Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also extended the interim bail given to Khera till April 10.