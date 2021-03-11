AI plane returns as engine stops mid-air

New Delhi: A Tata Group-run Air India plane — Airbus 320 Neo — returned to Mumbai just 27 minutes after take-off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to technical snag. TNS
DRI, Coast Guard seize 218 kg heroin
New Delhi: The DRI and Indian Coast Guard have seized 218 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,526 crore in a mid-sea drug bust off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands. TNS
SP leader Azam Khan released from prison
Sitapur (UP): Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.
