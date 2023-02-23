AIADMK power struggle: Advantage Palaniswami after SC order, but what lies ahead?

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, February 23

Dismissing petitions filed by arch rival O Panneerselvam, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Madras High Court order allowing Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS as he is known, to continue as interim general secretary of the AIADMK

The decision has cemented EPS’ position as the single, supreme leader of the late J Jayalaithaa’s party.

In an acrimonious general council meeting in July 2022, the AIADMK had elected EPS as its single leader and expelled OPS along with some supporters.

The High Court had on August 17 ordered maintenance of status quo as of June 23 when OPS was the coordinator.

The verdict is the latest turn in the fight for control triggered by the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016 which saw OPS emerging as her successor.

Major setback to OPS

Celebrations broke out at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai with EPS supporters bursting crackers.

AIADMK is the main Opposition party in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu and also a BJP’s ally.

Several OPS supporters have already switched sides to politically more powerful EPS.

Notably, after the Madras High Court refused to stall the general council meeting, the AIADMK elected EPS as the interim general secretary, vesting in him full powers to helm the organisation.

After taking over the reins, EPS expelled OPS—the man who stood for Jayalalithaa as the Chief Minister twice—accusing him of “being close to DMK leaders and acting against the interests of the party”.

The AIADMK’s executive committee and general council passed 16 resolutions, including the one scrapping the positions of coordinator and joint coordinator held by OPS and EPS, respectively.

Notably general secretary is the position that supremo Jayalalithaa had held for decades.

After her death in December 2016, close aide VK Sasikala was named the interim general secretary.

In February 2017, she was selected as the leader of the legislative assembly. Claiming that he had been compelled to resign as Chief Minister, OPS rebelled against Sasikala.

After conviction in the disproportionate assets case, Sasikala was sentenced to 4 years' imprisonment.

In August 2017, the two factions merged and OPS was sworn in as deputy to Chief Minister EPS.

AIADMK political future

After Jayalalithaa’s death, the AIADMK decided to go in for a joint leadership to give due representation to all castes/factions and maintain a balance of power and inclusivity.

EPS represented the western region and ‘Gounders’ and OPS southern parts and Thevars.

The clear break up may affect AIADMK to some degree and benefit rival DMK. However, observers believe that cadres are looking for a clear leadership and directive. In those terms, the AIADMK may manage to hone its ideology to take on its main rival—the DMK—in a better way.

The BJP factor

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has been supporting the AIADMK to fulfill southern dreams, will be watching closely.

It now remains to be seen whether EPS, who has clearly emerged more powerful than OPS, remains inclined towards the saffron party.

Apparently, several senior leaders believe the saffron connection has not worked for the AIADMK’s image.

In fact, senior party leader C Ponnaiyan openly accused the BJP-led Centre of being responsible for losses in last elections, the loss of minority community support, and “anti-Tamil” policies. The BJP may have softened its stance regarding the controversial issue surrounding Hindi language but the general feeling in AIADMK is that it should approach the 2024 general election with a clean slate.

The Sasikala angle

Then of course is the Sasikala factor. It will be interesting to see the next move of Sasikala and nephew TTV Dinakaran.

Incidentally, Sasikala is believed to be one of the reasons for the differences between EPS and OPS.

