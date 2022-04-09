AIADMK says Hindi imposition unacceptable, A R Rahman’s tweet triggers debate

Oscar winning music composer posts an image with caption ‘Tamizhanangu’ in an obvious pointer to invocation song to mother Tamil

AIADMK says Hindi imposition unacceptable, A R Rahman’s tweet triggers debate

AR Rahman. PTI file

PTI

Chennai, April 9

The main opposition in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK on Saturday said people may learn Hindi on their own volition but imposition of the language is unacceptable.

An image posted by Oscar winning music composer A R Rahman on Tamil language has meanwhile led to an animated debate in the social media on languages.

Quoting Dravidian icon, the late C N Annadurai, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said if needed, people willing to learn Hindi may do so voluntarily. However, foisting Hindi on people is never acceptable, the AIADMK coordinator tweeted.

The former Chief Minister said his party stood firm in the two language policy of Tamil and English in keeping with the ideology of Annadurai. “#StopHindiImposition,” Panneerselvam said.

Meanwhile, several twitter users linked Rahman’s post apparently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on Hindi and subsequent reactions from several quarters.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s statement on April 7 that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said that it would wreck the nation’s integrity.

The Rahman posted image’s caption ‘Tamizhanangu’ is obviously a pointer to invocation song to mother Tamil.

A line, appearing as a footnote to the image, is from a popular poem of celebrated Tamil nationalist poet Barathidasan and it denotes that Tamil language serves as the root to the rights of the Tamil people.

An artistic depiction of a white saree clad woman in the centre, against a background of red is seen as a subtle reference to mother Tamil and opposition to imposition of Hindi.

While a section of social media users lauded Rahman saying he has posted this image with a red background to denote opposition to Hindi and full support to Tamil, there were others who questioned him on the intent behind posting the image.

A user, replying to the top notch musician alleged that Rahman built his career, earned money and fame and everything by doing Hindi movies and now started targeting Hindi.

On Thursday, Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in Delhi, Shah had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that the medium of running the government is in the official language and this would definitely increase the importance of Hindi.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

2
Diaspora

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

3
Himachal

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

4
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: PML-N lawmaker says voting likely after Iftar in the evening, government files review petition against SC verdict

5
Nation

Centre warns Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram over rising Covid cases

6
Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Bhiwani judge for not obeying orders

8
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

9
Entertainment

‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

10
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia to get better facilities in jail

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Covishield, Covaxin rate drops to Rs 225 per shot a day before booster dose

Covid-19 vaccine boosters for all adults from Sunday, per dose cost capped at Rs 375

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech cut vaccine costs to Rs 225 ...

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: PML-N lawmaker says voting likely after Iftar in the evening, government files review petition against SC verdict

National Assembly suspends proceedings till 7.30 pm (IST 8 p...

Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers meeting late on Saturday night

Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers' meeting late on Saturday night

Meeting has taken many by surprise as the no-confidence vote...

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

The Toronto Police Service says that on the evening of April...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Amritsar boy Rishabh Chaturvedi all set for finale of India’s Got Talent

One more Congress councillor joins AAP in Amritsar

Procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Student ends life in Sector 41, Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi honoured for raising farmers' issue in British Parliament

Jalandhar: Jail inmate tries to run away from court, held

Left leaders protest, seek release of political prisoners

Kathak guru Malti Shyam enthrals audience

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint in Ludhiana

7 firearms recovered from Ludhiana man

Sahnewal ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Students protest in Ludhiana as 3 Canadian colleges, agents yet to refund fee

LIP's Simarjeet Singh Bains declared 'proclaimed person' for 'violating' Covid-19 norms

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala district

Punjabi University to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes