AIIMS Delhi server attack originated from China, say government sources; data from 5 servers safely retrieved

New Delhi, December 14
The attack on the computer server of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi was carried out by Chinese hackers, a senior government source said on Wednesday adding that data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now.
“AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now,” said the source from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
AIIMS Delhi first reported a failure in its servers on November 23. Two of the analysts deployed to look after the servers’ securities have also been suspended for the alleged breach of cyber security.
AIIMS authorities in a statement issued stated that the e-Hospital data has been restored. “The e-Hospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,” they had said.
“All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode,” the statement had said.
Earlier this month, a special cell of Delhi Police launched an investigation into the attack on the computer system at AIIMS Delhi.
According to official sources, a team of the Central Forensic Lab (CFSL) has been pressed into service to check the infected server of the AIIMS Delhi to identify the source of the malware attack.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...