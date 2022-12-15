AIIMS-Delhi server attack originated in China: Officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

Noting that the attack on the server of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, originated in China, officials in the government today confirmed that of the total 100 servers, five were physically breached, and they had been retrieved now.

Quoting the FIR registered in the cyberattack case, the officials said it originated in China. Of the 100 servers — 40 physical and 60 virtual – at the mega health facility, five physical ones were breached, but now their data had been retrieved. AIIMS faced the cyberattack on November 23, paralysing its servers.

Last week, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was investigating the “deliberate and targeted” ransomware attack.

Earlier, the AIIMS authorities had said the e-hospital data had been restored. “The e-hospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitised before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,” it had said.

“All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient and laboratories, continue to run on the manual mode,” it had said.

