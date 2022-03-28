AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

New Delhi, March 27
India-born gynaecological oncologist Ranjit Manchanda from London’s Cancer Research UK Barts Centre has bagged the prestigious Infosys Chair in Oncology at All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
He completed his MBBS and MD from AIIMS, New Delhi, in the 1990s before proceeding to the University College London for PhD in gynaecological oncology.
Prof Manchanda’s core work includes population-based germline testing for risk prediction, targeted screening and cancer prevention, developing targeted surgical prevention strategies for ovarian and endometrial cancer, developing genetic testing strategies as cancer diagnosis and prevention and management of familial gynaecological cancer.
Currently, a professor of gynaecological oncology at the Wolfson Institute of Population Health at Queen Mary University of London and consultant with Barts Health National Health Services Trust, Prof Manchanda is leading several research projects, including early detection of ovarian cancer.
“It is an honour to have received this award. I am excited at the opportunity to work with colleagues at AIIMS across both clinical and academic domains, and bring our institutes together with the common aim to reduce the burden of disease and improve lives of women affected by gynaecological cancer,” he said.
AIIMS, New Delhi, recently established academic chairs called “Infosys Chair” — one each in oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology — through AIIMS Endowment Fund.
