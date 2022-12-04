AIIMS server hacking plotted in Hong Kong

New Delhi, December 3

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been coordinating a multi-agency probe into the AIIMS, Delhi, server hacking case, sources said.

The conspiracy to hack server was suspectedly hatched in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, the sources said. As the initial probe by the Delhi Police with technical support from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) indicated the role of overseas hackers, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also been roped in to look into the terror angle in it, the sources said.

Even Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar reportedly said the recent case of server hacking at the AIIMS was not a minor incident and there seemed to be a conspiracy behind it. The other agencies, which are looking into the matter is CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team of India), besides the NIA, Delhi Police and NIC.

It is learnt that the police have sent the “infected” server to the Central Forensic Lab and its report was awaited.

The MHA recently held a meeting with regard to the issues that was attended by representatives of the AIIMS administration and other officials, including officers of the Intelligence Bureau, NIC, NIA and Delhi Police.

The sources said it was feared that the data of between 3 and 4 crore patients might have been compromised in the breach. The data also includes health information of VVIPs, they added.

It is to be noted here that Internet service in AIIMS had been suspended on the recommendation of the investigating agencies, as a case of cyber terrorism and extortion was registered on November 25 by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police. — TNS

