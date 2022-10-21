AIIMS' SOP for MPs, patients referred by them draws flak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

A circular by AIIMS-New Delhi Director M Srinivas promising due assistance by the protocol division to “patients referred by MPs” today triggered a Twitter storm with people urging the government to end this VIP treatment.

Srinivas, in a letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, listed the standard operating procedure (SOP) for outpatient department (OPD), emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation for the sitting MPs and patients referred by them.

The letter states that duty officers from the department of hospital administration will be available at the control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements.

Criticising the move, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), said: “We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another’s privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn’t hamper patient care.”

Later, in another tweet, the FORDA said, “People first, representatives later.”