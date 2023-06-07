AIIMS thwarts malware attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

India’s top tertiary care hospital, AIIMS New Delhi, on Tuesday thwarted a malware attack on its servers preventing any adverse impact on patient service or any loss of data.

“A malware attack was detected at 1450 hours. The attempt was successfully thwarted and the threat was neutralised by the AIIMS’ cybersecurity systems. The e-hospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally,” AIIMS said in a statement.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said there was no cyber incident or breach in AIIMS server today.

This was the second attempt to destabilise the AIIMS servers. A similar malware attack in November last year had disrupted most of the functions and patient services which took two weeks to restore. Five physical servers on which e-hospital application of the National Informatics Centre was hosted were affected.

